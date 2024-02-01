News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Live

Daft rumours and real signings will all be on the PT transfer window blog

The January transfer window has been open for 29 days and there has been precious little activity at Peterborough United
By Alan Swann
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:43 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 08:15 GMT
Will Ronnie Edwards be saying goodbye to Posh on deadline day? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comWill Ronnie Edwards be saying goodbye to Posh on deadline day? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Will Ronnie Edwards be saying goodbye to Posh on deadline day? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The deadline for transfers in England is 11pm on Thursday, February 1.

Posh have signed winger Michael Olakigbe on loan from Brentford.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posh have not sold anyone this month after striker Jonson Clarke-Harris turned down a move to Charlton Athletic.

Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog

Posh January transfer window

Show new updates
08:38 GMT

Posh rumours

Right-back Todd Kane was linked with Posh overnight. The 30 year-old was released by Coventry at the end of last season and has been playing in Gibraltar. Middlesbrough, Lincoln City also linked with him. I've approached Posh for comment.

Left-back Reece James was also linked with Posh overnight. He's at Sheffield Wednesday, but available for a move. Again Posh have been asked for a comment

08:25 GMT

Latest League One news

Oxford and Wycombe have been linked with free agent goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd whose last club was Dundalk.

08:23 GMT

More League One updates

6ft 9in striker Kyle Hudlin has moved from Huddersfield to Burton Albion on loan.

Blackpool are expected to sign midfielder George Byers on loan from Sheffield Wednesday.

Bolton are confident they will sign forward Aaron Collins from Bristol Rovers today.

08:21 GMT

Done deals

Derby have completed the loan signing of midfielder Ebou Adams from Cardiff City.

Wycombe have signed midfielder Matt Butcher from Plymouth on a free transfer.

Central defender Tom McIntyre has completed his move from Reading to Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee.

16:42 GMT

New signing to face Posh on Saturday?

Wigan Athletic, who visit Posh on Saturday, have signed QPR striker Charlie Kelman on loan.

16:35 GMT

More League One news

Carlisle midfielder Owen Moxon has been spotted in Portsmouth by eagle-eyed local Portsmouth News reporter Jordan Cross.

Blackpool have completed the signing of Southampton midfielder Ryan Finnigan for an undisclosed fee,

Shrewsbury are showing interest in Brighton midfielder Jack Hinchy according to the Shropshire Star.

14:24 GMT

Rams Raid

Derby County are set to sign Cardiff City midfielder Ebou Adams on loan from Cardiff City.

11:55 GMT

League One latest

Wycombe Wanderers are talking to Plymouth midfielder Matt Butcher over a permanent move, according to Football Insider.

Leaders Portsmouth are reportedly closing on Carlisle midfielder Owen Moxon and Oxford are close to signing Blackpool forward Owen Dale and Bolton Wanderers have made a second, improved bid for Aaron Collins of Bristol Rovers.

08:34 GMT

Pompey raid Reading, Eisa on the move

League One leaders Portsmouth signed Reading centre-back Tom McIntyre before last night's 2-2 draw at Oxford.

Exeter have signed winger Millenic Ali from Halifax for an undisclosed fee and Mo Eisa on loan from MK Dons. Eisa could face his old club Posh on February 6.

Tue, 30 Jan, 2024, 17:37 GMT

Cambridge signing

Defender James Gibbons has joined Cambridge United on loan from Bristol Rovers until the summer.

Previous
1 / 16
Next Page
Related topics:EnglandJonson Clarke-HarrisBrentfordCharlton AthleticLeague One