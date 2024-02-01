Daft rumours and real signings will all be on the PT transfer window blog
The deadline for transfers in England is 11pm on Thursday, February 1.
Posh have signed winger Michael Olakigbe on loan from Brentford.
Posh have not sold anyone this month after striker Jonson Clarke-Harris turned down a move to Charlton Athletic.
Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog
Posh January transfer window
Posh rumours
Right-back Todd Kane was linked with Posh overnight. The 30 year-old was released by Coventry at the end of last season and has been playing in Gibraltar. Middlesbrough, Lincoln City also linked with him. I've approached Posh for comment.
Left-back Reece James was also linked with Posh overnight. He's at Sheffield Wednesday, but available for a move. Again Posh have been asked for a comment
Latest League One news
Oxford and Wycombe have been linked with free agent goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd whose last club was Dundalk.
More League One updates
6ft 9in striker Kyle Hudlin has moved from Huddersfield to Burton Albion on loan.
Blackpool are expected to sign midfielder George Byers on loan from Sheffield Wednesday.
Bolton are confident they will sign forward Aaron Collins from Bristol Rovers today.
Done deals
Derby have completed the loan signing of midfielder Ebou Adams from Cardiff City.
Wycombe have signed midfielder Matt Butcher from Plymouth on a free transfer.
Central defender Tom McIntyre has completed his move from Reading to Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee.
New signing to face Posh on Saturday?
Wigan Athletic, who visit Posh on Saturday, have signed QPR striker Charlie Kelman on loan.
More League One news
Carlisle midfielder Owen Moxon has been spotted in Portsmouth by eagle-eyed local Portsmouth News reporter Jordan Cross.
Blackpool have completed the signing of Southampton midfielder Ryan Finnigan for an undisclosed fee,
Shrewsbury are showing interest in Brighton midfielder Jack Hinchy according to the Shropshire Star.
Rams Raid
League One latest
Wycombe Wanderers are talking to Plymouth midfielder Matt Butcher over a permanent move, according to Football Insider.
Leaders Portsmouth are reportedly closing on Carlisle midfielder Owen Moxon and Oxford are close to signing Blackpool forward Owen Dale and Bolton Wanderers have made a second, improved bid for Aaron Collins of Bristol Rovers.
Pompey raid Reading, Eisa on the move
Cambridge signing
Defender James Gibbons has joined Cambridge United on loan from Bristol Rovers until the summer.