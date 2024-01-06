Confirmed: JCH fee agreed as Villa join race for Ronnie Edwards.
On-loan players Peter Kioso and Zak Sturge have already returned to their parent clubs and Posh expect to sell striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and defender Ronnie Edwards.
Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog
Posh January transfer window
Confirmed: JCH bid accepted by Posh
Posh have confirmed they have accepted a bid from League One rivals Charlton Athletic for striker Jonson Clarke-Harris. It was the fourth bid submitted by the Londoners after offers of $350k, £400k and £450k were rejected.
JCH fee agreed?
The South London Press, who broke the story of Charlton's interest in Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, are now saying a fee has been agreed between the clubs.
The Londoners had previously had three bids up to £450k rejected by Posh, but reports now say player and agent now free to discuss terms after fee agreed on Thursday evening.
Charlton host Posh on January 13, but Clarke-Harris currently sidelined with a calf injury.
Charlton sign two
Charlton, the next League One opponents for Posh, have signed midfielders Tyreeq Bakinson and Lewis Fiorini on loan from Sheffield Wednesday and Manchester City respectively.
Ronnie Edwards in demand
Reports this morning suggest Aston Villa have joined the race for Posh star Ronnie Edwards.
More on Kioso
Posh boss Darren Ferguson believes it's not a financial issue that is stopping his club brining Peter Kioso back to London Road. It's more Rotherham's current lack of players because of injury, although the Millers' first-choice right-back Lee Peltier returned to the squad for their FA Cup loss at Fulham last night.
Before that game Rotherham boss Leam Richardson said: "Every footballer is for sale, every player from Bayern Munich to Manchester City to Rotherham to Peterborough. I don't think it is anything you can speak about in interviews. It's down to the owners. Whoever's buying needs to bid, whoever's selling needs to accept."
Posh plans for January
Posh manager Darren Ferguson discussed his club's January transfer window plans on Friday. He said a left-back to challenge new skipper Harrison Burrows is a priority. Posh let on-loan left back Zak Sturge return to Chelsea on January 2.
Ferguson said: Zak was a great lad to have around the place. It was his first loan away from Chelsea, but his departure is a testament to how well Harrison has played. He's just been so consistent so Zak hasn't had a chance. He's a good player though, very quick and athletic so he hopefully gets another loan and gets more game time.
"We are seeking a new left-back though. We have a few in mind and one in particular, but that doesn't mean we get him of course. There is no immediate rush as our next two games are cup matches so a newcomer would probably be cup-tied, but we'd hope to have one in before the Charlton game on January 13.
"As for people leaving the equation is simple. Every player has a valuation and if that valuation is met the player will be given permission to talk to the club that wants him. But our chairman's valuations are very high, and quite rightly, as we have real quality in the squad and I'd be amazed if we lost anyone other than Jonson Clarke-Harris and Ronnie Edwards. There have been bids for Johnno and a lot of interest, while there is always speculation about Ronnie, but if their valuations aren't met they won't leave either.
"As a manager I want to keep my best players, but if we get a bid of £6 million-£7million for anyone they will be gone. "
Posh are thought to have a recruitment meeting early next week to finalise plans.
Posh sign youngster and a new Academy coach is unveiled
Posh have signed striker Pemi Aderoju from Biggleswade FC. The PT revealed the 20 year-old was on trial at Posh in November and he has now done enough to earn a professional contract. He will be part of the Under 21 squad for the rest of this season.
Posh have also unveiled former Woking FC manager Anthony Limbrick as their new Academy Senior Professional Phase Lead with the role overseeing the club's under 18 and under 21 sides
Pompey move for old Posh target and Championship club deny interest in Bolton star
League One leaders Portsmouth are hopeful of signing Ipswich Town defender George Edmundson. Edmundson has largely been out of favour at Ipswich this season, although did come in from the cold to play in a 0-0 Championship draw at Stoke City on New Year's Day. Posh thought they had agreed a deal with Oldham Athletic for Edmundson in 2019, but the Latics ownership instead sold him to Rangers, much to the annoyance of Darragh MacAnthony.
Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has distanced himself from reports his club were interested in signing Bolton Wanderers top scoirer Dion Charles.
More from Charlton
Charlton Athletic have made loan offers to Manchester City and West Ham for Lewis Fiorini and Conor Coventry, respectively. Both are midfielders