Chasing pack creep closer to Peterborough United and Birmingham City book Vertu Trophy Final place

Peterborough United are just two points clear of the League One relegation zone after the Tuesday night results.

Burton Albion were the big winners as they won 1-0 at Stevenage to jump up two places to 21st. They are a place and two points behind Posh, but having played a game more.

Stevenage missed a penalty and played against 10 men for over 30 minutes.

Crawley Town are level on points with Burton with a game in hand after fighting out a 1-1 home draw with fellow strugglers Wigan Athletic at the Broadfield Stadium.

That point was enough to move Wigan up three places to 16th. albeit just four points above Posh.

Shrewsbury are now next-to-bottom and four points from safety after losing 1-0 at home to Huddersfield Town who claimed victory with a late goal.

Bristol Rovers stayed four points above Posh after a 2-0 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers.

UPCOMING GAMES

Feb 22

Blackpool v Crawley

Cambridge v Stockport

Charlton v Exeter

Huddersfield v Posh

Lincoln v Burton

Cobblers v Bristol R

Shrewsbury v Stevenage

Wycombe v Wigan

Feb 25

Cobblers v Barnsley

Wigan v Huddersfield

An 88th minute winner from substitute Lyndon Dykes earned Birmingham City a 2-1 win over Bradford City in a Vertu Trophy semi-final at St Andrews.

Dykes had replaced first-half scorer Jay Stansfield who was carried off after a collision with former Posh centre-back Romoney Crichlow.