Posh boss Darren Ferguson was asked at his pre-match press conference whether or not the decision of Jonson Clarke-Harris to reject the chance to move to Charlton would affect the club's own transfer window plans.

"It will have an impact because he is a big earner and because there was a transfer fee involved," Ferguson said. "We have a budget and there are rules we have to follow, but even if he stays the chairman has told me we could still do one or two bits of business.

"We don't actually have to do anything as the squad is strong, but a left-back to challenge Harrison Burrows is something we are looking at and we are keeping an eye on the Kioso situation.