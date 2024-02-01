Celtic enquired about Peterborough United captain early in the transfer window, according to reports
The deadline for transfers in England is 11pm on Thursday, February 1.
Posh have signed winger Michael Olakigbe on loan from Brentford.
Posh have not sold anyone this month after striker Jonson Clarke-Harris turned down a move to Charlton Athletic.
Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog.
Posh January transfer window
Done deal
Burton have signed Barnsley defender Kacper Lopata on loan.
League One latest
Ipswich Town defender Elkan Baggott is set to join League One club Bristol Rovers on loan until the end of the season, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.
Charlton have agreed a fee for Harrogate Town right-back Kayne Ramsey, according to the South London Press.
Celtic wanted Burrows!
According to reports North of the border Celtic enquired about Posh left-back Harrison Burrows, but didn't follow it up.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said he'd rejected a bid for Burrows from a Championship club earlier in the window.
League One latest
Blackpool have seen a 'substantial' offer for Wycombe centre-back Joe Low rejected. The player is the son of former Posh player Josh Low.
Bristol City are trying to prise midfielder Max Bird away from Derby County.
Derby have apparently seen a bid to buy Liverpool's young midfielder Bobby Clark rejected. The player is the son of former Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark.
Posh man on the move
Posh have recalled forward Kabongo Tshimanga from Fleetwood and loaned him out to National League Boreham Wood until the end of the season.
Tshimanga started just one League One match for the Cod Army and scored just two goals in the same EFL Trophy match.
Former Posh man on the move
Former Posh striker Tom Nichols has joined Mansfield from League Two rivals Gillingham for an undisclosed fee.
Midfielder Ryan Woods has joined Exeter on loan from Hull. He spent the first-half of the season on loan at Bristol Rovers.
Burton have signed striker Antwoine Hackford from Sheffield United on loan.
Potential deal
Deal done
Port Vale, who visit Posh on February 13, have signed Nottingham Forest midfielder Alex Mighten on loan.
Deals done!
Shrewsbury have confirmed the arrival on loan of Brighton midfielder Jack Hinchy.
Barnsley have confirmed the permanent signing of Fleetwood defender Josh Earl.
Reading are keen on Arsenal youngster Zane Monlouis. He's a centre-back.
League One departure and a non-arrival
Plymouth are trying to sign Reading winger Femi Azeez. What a top player he looked at Posh on Boxing Day.
Derby County have ended their interest in Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory.