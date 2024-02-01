News you can trust since 1948
Celtic enquired about Peterborough United captain early in the transfer window, according to reports

The January transfer window has been open for 29 days and there has been precious little activity at Peterborough United
By Alan Swann
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:43 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 18:02 GMT
Will Ronnie Edwards be saying goodbye to Posh on deadline day? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.comWill Ronnie Edwards be saying goodbye to Posh on deadline day? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
Will Ronnie Edwards be saying goodbye to Posh on deadline day? Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The deadline for transfers in England is 11pm on Thursday, February 1.

Posh have signed winger Michael Olakigbe on loan from Brentford.

Posh have not sold anyone this month after striker Jonson Clarke-Harris turned down a move to Charlton Athletic.

Read our regular updates on Posh business and the transfers involving League One club on the PT blog.

Posh January transfer window

18:07 GMT

Done deal

Burton have signed Barnsley defender Kacper Lopata on loan.

18:05 GMT

League One latest

Ipswich Town defender Elkan Baggott is set to join League One club Bristol Rovers on loan until the end of the season, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Charlton have agreed a fee for Harrogate Town right-back Kayne Ramsey, according to the South London Press.

18:00 GMT

Celtic wanted Burrows!

According to reports North of the border Celtic enquired about Posh left-back Harrison Burrows, but didn't follow it up.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said he'd rejected a bid for Burrows from a Championship club earlier in the window.

17:58 GMT

League One latest

Blackpool have seen a 'substantial' offer for Wycombe centre-back Joe Low rejected. The player is the son of former Posh player Josh Low.

Bristol City are trying to prise midfielder Max Bird away from Derby County.

Derby have apparently seen a bid to buy Liverpool's young midfielder Bobby Clark rejected. The player is the son of former Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark.

17:28 GMT

Posh man on the move

Posh have recalled forward Kabongo Tshimanga from Fleetwood and loaned him out to National League Boreham Wood until the end of the season.

Tshimanga started just one League One match for the Cod Army and scored just two goals in the same EFL Trophy match.

17:14 GMT

Former Posh man on the move

Former Posh striker Tom Nichols has joined Mansfield from League Two rivals Gillingham for an undisclosed fee.

Midfielder Ryan Woods has joined Exeter on loan from Hull. He spent the first-half of the season on loan at Bristol Rovers.

Burton have signed striker Antwoine Hackford from Sheffield United on loan.

16:42 GMT

Potential deal

Rotherham have confirmed that they are looking to sign 21-year-old right back Femi Seriki on loan from Sheffield United.

There is not any suggestion at this stage will lead to any movement on a potential deal with Posh for Peter Kioso.

16:22 GMT

Deal done

Port Vale, who visit Posh on February 13, have signed Nottingham Forest midfielder Alex Mighten on loan.

16:20 GMT

Deals done!

Shrewsbury have confirmed the arrival on loan of Brighton midfielder Jack Hinchy.

Barnsley have confirmed the permanent signing of Fleetwood defender Josh Earl.

Reading are keen on Arsenal youngster Zane Monlouis. He's a centre-back.

16:17 GMT

League One departure and a non-arrival

Plymouth are trying to sign Reading winger Femi Azeez. What a top player he looked at Posh on Boxing Day.

Derby County have ended their interest in Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory.

