Live

Burton Albion vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh look to avoid getting seriously dragged into relegation battle

By Ben Jones
Published 1st Jan 2025, 12:13 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 13:20 GMT
Posh hosted Burton Albion on December 4. Photo: David Lowndes.Posh hosted Burton Albion on December 4. Photo: David Lowndes.
Posh hosted Burton Albion on December 4. Photo: David Lowndes.
Peterborough United travel to the Pirelli Stadium

Posh travel to Burton Albion looking to avoid a seriously damaging defeat against bottom of the table Burton.

Posh lost to the same opposition at the start of December,

George Nevett is available again after suspension.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Burton vs Posh

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:55 GMT

FT

2-2

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:55 GMT

95 mins 2-2

Fernandez gets there but his effort pushed over the bar.

Second corner leads to a CCC shot from the edge of the box, saved well.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:53 GMT

Posh corner

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:53 GMT

94 mins 2-2

Jones manages to be offside from a Sparkes ball in, Burton now taking a long time over the restart. Man down

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:50 GMT

Headed clear

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:50 GMT

Corner Posh

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:49 GMT

6 added mins

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:49 GMT

90 mins 2-2

Burton now looking good again, Collins with a crucial header to deny a certain goal from a Kalinauskus cross.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:47 GMT

88 mins 2-2

Kalinauskus booked for tripping Odoh as he skips past him trying to get away down the left. The sub has looked very good.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:42 GMT

84 mins 2-2

Odoh has the ball in the net, a low slide at the far post from a Hayes cross, flag straight up though

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:42 GMT

83 mins 2-2

Posh are dominating the game now.

The win is there, Burton are struggling to get out. Need some quality

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:39 GMT

80 mins 2-2

CCC now booked for a flop, he didn’t complain. Wasn’t in the box though

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:37 GMT

79 mins 2-2

Williams booked for a dive after a Burton break down the left after Kyprianou lost the ball.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:36 GMT

77 mins 2-2

Hayes corner to the near post, flicked in by Fernandez, good stuff

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:35 GMT

2-2!

Fernandez

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:35 GMT

Odoh LWB now, Hayes RWB, Sparkes, Fernandez and Wallin in a 3.

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:34 GMTUpdated 16:34 GMT

Subs

Sparkes for Nevett

Burton bring on 2 strikers

Mason Bennett and Tomas Kalinauskas for Akoto and Orsi

Wed, 01 Jan, 2025, 16:33 GMT

73 mins 2-1 Burton

Posh corner, Burton sitting in now and asking Posh to break them down.

Corner straight to Crocombe, he starts a quick counter, Whitfield sprints half the length of the field with the ball, Collins tracks him and tries to cut off the angle for the shot, which ends up in the Burton man dragging it well wide.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Burton Albion

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice