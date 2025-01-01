Burton Albion vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh look to avoid getting seriously dragged into relegation battle
Posh travel to Burton Albion looking to avoid a seriously damaging defeat against bottom of the table Burton.
Posh lost to the same opposition at the start of December,
George Nevett is available again after suspension.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Burton vs Posh
95 mins 2-2
Fernandez gets there but his effort pushed over the bar.
Second corner leads to a CCC shot from the edge of the box, saved well.
Posh corner
94 mins 2-2
Jones manages to be offside from a Sparkes ball in, Burton now taking a long time over the restart. Man down
Headed clear
Corner Posh
6 added mins
90 mins 2-2
Burton now looking good again, Collins with a crucial header to deny a certain goal from a Kalinauskus cross.
88 mins 2-2
Kalinauskus booked for tripping Odoh as he skips past him trying to get away down the left. The sub has looked very good.
84 mins 2-2
Odoh has the ball in the net, a low slide at the far post from a Hayes cross, flag straight up though
83 mins 2-2
Posh are dominating the game now.
The win is there, Burton are struggling to get out. Need some quality
80 mins 2-2
CCC now booked for a flop, he didn’t complain. Wasn’t in the box though
79 mins 2-2
Williams booked for a dive after a Burton break down the left after Kyprianou lost the ball.
77 mins 2-2
Hayes corner to the near post, flicked in by Fernandez, good stuff
Fernandez
Odoh LWB now, Hayes RWB, Sparkes, Fernandez and Wallin in a 3.
Sparkes for Nevett
Burton bring on 2 strikers
Mason Bennett and Tomas Kalinauskas for Akoto and Orsi
73 mins 2-1 Burton
Posh corner, Burton sitting in now and asking Posh to break them down.
Corner straight to Crocombe, he starts a quick counter, Whitfield sprints half the length of the field with the ball, Collins tracks him and tries to cut off the angle for the shot, which ends up in the Burton man dragging it well wide.
