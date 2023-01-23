Burton Albion FC. Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images.

Neither team saw action at the weekend with Burton’s game at Lincioln and Posh’s home match with Charlton both postponed because of frozen pitches.

It was a controversial late call-off at the Weston Homes Stadium which attracted much criticism from Charlton officials and fans and prompted an internal Posh investigation.

Posh co-owners Darragh MacAnthony and Dr Jason Neale have since pledged to compensate the 2,000 Charlton fans expected at the game.

But Burton don’t expect any late dramas tomorrow, providing the current weather forecast doesn’t change.

Speaking to the Burton Albion website on Monday club groundsman Nick George said: "We came in this morning and there was no frost on the pitch at all. We will cover it again tonight as the temperature is expected to go down to -2C, but then it will be a bit warmer during the day tomorrow.