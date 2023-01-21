Posh co-owners Darragh MacAnthony (right) and Dr Jason Neale. Photo: Joe Dent

The match was postponed about 90 minutes before the scheduled 3pm kick-off and after around 2,000 visiting fans had arrived at the stadium. There had been no planned pitch inspection despite freezing temperatures all week, but referee Andrew Kitchen found a large chunk of the playing surface was too hard to allow the game to take place.

MacAnthony issued an instant apology earlier in the day as the club launched an investigation into the reasons for the late postponement.

He and his partner Dr Neale have now gone further by offering free coach travel and free tickets to Charlton fans for the rearranged game, or a Posh v Charlton fixture in the future. Ticket refunds are also available.

Posh fans who travelled from ‘afar’ will also be compensated.

MacAnthony made his offers on social media on Saturday night. He said: “To help towards making it right re away fans, myself & Jason will pay personally for over 30-plus coaches to take all away fans with tickets from today to the re-arranged fixture.

“For those who cannot make the rearranged fixture, we will offer a full refund, but also a free ticket to the next home league fixture our club ever plays against your club regardless of timeline or leagues we play in.

“For Posh fans who travelled from afar to today’s game with a ticket, please contact [email protected] & we will make it up to you.

“I appreciate this won't suit all parties and is of no consolation to both sets of fans massively inconvenienced nor to Charlton, their staff and players.

