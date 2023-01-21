Darren Ferguson and Dean Holden inspect the pitch before the match was called off: Photo: Joe Dent.

The club had originally assured fans that no pitch inspection was required, yet announced that the match had been called off by the match referee at 1:34pm by match referee Andrew Kitchen due to a frozen pitch.

It is understood that the referee inspected the pitch before 1pm but would not make a decision before both managers arrived, with Holden arriving at around 20 past one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The far side of the pitch, closest to the Family Stand, is the side of the pitch that has been deemed unplayable. The groundsman was at the club all night monitoring the pitch.

Around 2000 Charlton tickets had been sold and the club were expecting a gate of close to around 9000.

The club will instead hold a training session on the pitch.

Charlton boss Dean Holden said that the decision was right but was left angry with the timing, describing it as “bang out of order.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s a bang-out-of-order situation we’ve been put in and I apologize to our fans.

“At three o’clock yesterday, I got our secretary to speak to Peterborough’s and we were reassured there was no pitch inspection planned and that there was covers on the pitch, so no issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At midday today, our CEO spoke to Peterborough’s secretary and we were told the same again, which I find strange, as I just spoke to the referee and he told me he was there at 12 to check the pitch.

“I then got a call at ten to one and was told that the referee has said that if he had to make the call now, he’d call it off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I turned up and twenty past one and half the pitch is bone hard. It’s unsafe and completely unplayable.

“We’ve had the game called off at twenty to two, knowing there are 2000 people coming from London. It’s not on. This is a classic example of fans being put last.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Posh club statement read: “The club regretfully announce that today’s Sky Bet League One fixture with Charlton Athletic has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

“Despite an overnight effort by the ground-staff, today’s Sky Bet League One fixture against Charlton Athletic at the Weston Homes Stadium has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club did everything it possibly could to try and ensure the game would take place, but unfortunately following an inspection from the match referee Mr Kitchen, a decision was made in the interest of safety that the game should be postponed.

“Tickets purchased for today’s game will be valid for a new date when one is confirmed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad