Barry Fry dismisses two summer signing rumours and insists potential recruits shouldn't be put off by one poor season for Peterborough United
Fry is the man tasked with the deal-making as Posh attempt to turn themselves back into promotion contenders after their worst season at League One level since Darragh MacAnthony bought the club in October 2006. Posh finished 18th – their previous worst third tier finish in the MacAnthony era was 13th in the 2015-16 season.
Fry has confirmed Posh are close to completing the signing of Braintree forward Kyrell Lisbie, but insists no approaches have been made for Cheltenham Town winger Ethon Archer or Salford City forward Kelly N’Mai. Both players had been linked with Posh in recent weeks.
"I have a big job on this summer,” Fry admitted. “Players we want might look at where we finished last season and be put off because we are usually always promotion contenders, but they shouldn’t be. Under our current chairman we’ve never really had a bad League One season before and trust me he is now determined to get us back to the right end of the table.
"Players we are interested in should look at the last 19-20 years and not last season.
"The deal with Kyrell is not quite done yet, but he is a player we like and he can play in more than one position. He’s young, quick, direct and skilful with plenty of improvement in him.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.