Barcelona linked with untested teenage League One midfielder
On-loan players Peter Kioso and Zak Sturge have already returned to their parent clubs and Posh expect to sell striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and defender Ronnie Edwards.
Posh have signed goalkeeper Jed Steer and expect to bring other new players to the club.
Posh January transfer window
Barcelona to raid League One?
Charlton's signing spree has continued as they've taken Huddersfield defender Rarmani Edmonds-Green for an undisclosed fee.
The Mirror are reporting interest from Barcelona in Port Vale's young attacking midfielder Liam Brazier. Brazier (17) has yet to make his Football League debut.
Rivals set to boost forward options
Posh's promotion rivals Derby have renewed the loan of striker Tyreece John-Jules from Arsenal for the rest of the season.
His loan expired after Monday's 3-2 win over Burton. He scored 2 goals in 12 games.
As well as the reported signing of Freddie Ladapo, Charlton are also said to be looked to sign Uche Ikpeazu from Port Vale.
Both are reported to be having medicals at The Valley today.
League One update
Charlton are now believes to be in advanced talks to sign Ipswich Town forward Freddie Ladapo
Posh linked with striker (again)
Posh have again been linked with Notts County striker Macauley Langstaff this morning.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony described a link with the prolific forward as 'total nonsense' when the PT mentioned it to him.
Kioso update
Peter Kioso is in contention to play for Rotherham United in their Championship fixture at Middlesbrough.
Kioso missed last weekend's defeat at home to Stoke because of illness.
"He's been training this week, yes," said Miller boss Leam Richardson when asked if the defender was in contention for the Boro game.
Another striker link for Charlton, Stevenage signing
The latest forward to be linked with Charlton is Port Vale's former Middlesbrough man Uche Ikpeazu which is some downgrade on JCH. More predictably Wycombe Wanderers, who love a big centre forward, are also interested.
After a bit of toing and froing Stevenage have now signed MK goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray on loan.
Fergie press conference
Posh boss Darren Ferguson was asked at his pre-match press conference whether or not the decision of Jonson Clarke-Harris to reject the chance to move to Charlton would affect the club's own transfer window plans.
"It will have an impact because he is a big earner and because there was a transfer fee involved," Ferguson said. "We have a budget and there are rules we have to follow, but even if he stays the chairman has told me we could still do one or two bits of business.
"We don't actually have to do anything as the squad is strong, but a left-back to challenge Harrison Burrows is something we are looking at and we are keeping an eye on the Kioso situation.
"We actually have players who can play right-back including Jadel Katongo and David Ajiboye, while Ryan De Havilland can play there at a push, although that wouldn't be ideal."
League One latest
Charlton's search for a striker must continue as they appear to have failed to land Freddie Ladapo of Ipswich as well as Posh forward Jonson Clarke-Harris and Cheltenham's Will Goodwin.
Bristol Rovers are interested in signing Grimsby Town midfielder Kamil Conteh according to Bristol Live, but they've had a bid rejected according to the Mirror.
Oxford spend big on a striker
Gloucester LIve reporter Jon Palmer reports Oxford United have won the race to sign Cheltenham striker Will Goodwin. The fee is said to be £400K.
Steve Evans signing
Stevenage have signed forward Vadaine Oliver on loan from Bradford City.
Defender Tom Holmes has moved from Reading to Premier League Luton Town, but has immediately re-joined the Royals on loan.