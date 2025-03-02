Another struggling League One club have parted company with their manager
Shaun Maloney left Wigan Athletic after their 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Reading yesterday. ‘The Latics’ are 15th in League One, six points clear of relegation and two points and two places above Posh.
Wigan had been unbeaten in their three previous games which included an excellent 0-0 draw at second-placed Wycombe Wanderers and a 2-1 home win over play-off chasing Huddersfield Town.
Maloney had been working with a tight budget. Wigan sold star man Thelo Aasgaard to Championship side Luton Town on the day of a 1-0 defeat at Posh in January. Assistant manager, Max Rogers has also departed with Tuesday’s key game at Mansfield Town now in the care of first-team coach Glenn Whelan, former manager Graham Barrow and club coach Frankie Bunn.
Maloney’s departure means only three of the bottom 10 teams in League One have had the same manager since the start of the season. Darren Ferguson at Posh, Nigel Clough at Mansfield and Gary Caldwell at Exeter City.
