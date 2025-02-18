An unlikely hat-trick hero delivered a first win of 2025 for Peterborough United Under 21s
The 23 year-old claimed an unlikely hat-trick as Posh beat Hull City 3-1 at the idverde Training Ground. Fernandez played in the game because he is currently serving a four-game ban from League One matches.
He headed Posh in front just before the break and, after Hull equalised on 64 minutes, he scored twice more in the space of three minutes as the game entered the final 15 minutes.
Posh fielded a strong side including other first-team regulars George Nevett, Ryan De Havilland, James Dornelly and Donay O’Brien-Brady.
Hull had won their three previous Under 21 Development League games. Former Posh loanee Harvey Cartwright was in goal for the visitors.
Posh: Blackmore, Dornelly (sub Campbell, 46 mins), Mills, Fernandez, Nevett, Young, De Havilland, O'Brien-Brady, Davies, Changunda, Ihionvien. Unused subs: Osagie, Smith, Sykut, Sofowoke.
