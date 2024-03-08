It persuaded me to nominate the top 20 players, in my 50 years following Posh, who I have enjoyed watching the most.
I’ve included two current stars, but I’ve had to leave some top players on the sidelines
1. 20th IAN BENNETT
I wanted to include a goalkeeper and this one was brilliant when Posh played in the second tier of English football for the first time in their history in the early 1990s. Photo: Paul Marriott
2. 19th: MARCUS MADDISON
The maverick winger was not everyone’s cup of tea, but he lit up some pretty drab displays with some spectacular goals. Photo: Alex Pantling
3. 18th: MICK GOODING
Gooding and Mick Halsall was an outstanding midfield combination in the 1980s, but sadly for just one full season. Gooding scored 24 goals in that campaign so a move away from London Road and from Division Four was inevitable. Photo: David Lowndes
4. 17th: ARCHIE COLLINS
The midfielder has been a standout performer among many outstanding individuals this season. An excellent summer signing with no obvious weaknesses to his game. Photo: Joe Dent