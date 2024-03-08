Three great Posh entertainers, from left, George Boyd, Craig Mackail-Smith and Aaron Mclean.Three great Posh entertainers, from left, George Boyd, Craig Mackail-Smith and Aaron Mclean.
Three great Posh entertainers, from left, George Boyd, Craig Mackail-Smith and Aaron Mclean.

A personal list of favourite Peterborough United players from the last 50 years

​Peterborough United have quite rightly been getting a lot of praise for the eye-catching, entertaining nature of their football this season.
By Alan Swann
Published 8th Mar 2024, 12:39 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 12:49 GMT

​It persuaded me to nominate the top 20 players, in my 50 years following Posh, who I have enjoyed watching the most.

I’ve included two current stars, but I’ve had to leave some top players on the sidelines

In reverse order….

1. 20th IAN BENNETT

I wanted to include a goalkeeper and this one was brilliant when Posh played in the second tier of English football for the first time in their history in the early 1990s. Photo: Paul Marriott

2. 19th: MARCUS MADDISON

The maverick winger was not everyone’s cup of tea, but he lit up some pretty drab displays with some spectacular goals. Photo: Alex Pantling

3. 18th: MICK GOODING

Gooding and Mick Halsall was an outstanding midfield combination in the 1980s, but sadly for just one full season. Gooding scored 24 goals in that campaign so a move away from London Road and from Division Four was inevitable. Photo: David Lowndes

4. 17th: ARCHIE COLLINS

The midfielder has been a standout performer among many outstanding individuals this season. An excellent summer signing with no obvious weaknesses to his game. Photo: Joe Dent

