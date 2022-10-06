Former Posh hero Lee Tomlin announced his retirement, aged 33, from football due to injury on Wednesday. Therefore, the Peterborough Telegraph has trawled its archive to find 16 photos that show his most memorable moments from his two spells at the club, both good and bad.
Tomling first joined Posh from Rushden and Diamonds in the summer of 2010 and stayed until February 2014.
He briefly returned on loan in January 2019 until the end of the season and played a further 19 times for Posh, scoring twice.
His final record for the club was 45 goals in 177 games.
1. August 2010 Tomlin signs
In the summer of 2010, Posh boss Gary Johnson was looking to put together a side capable of winning promotion back to the Championship after Posh had been outclassed in the division in the previous season. Grant McCann, Mark Little, James Wesolowski all arrived as well as a 21-year-old making headlines in the Conference for Rushden and Diamonds for a six-figure fee. His name was Lee Tomlin.
Photo: Malcolm Swinden
2. August 7, 2010 Debut
Tomlin made his Posh debut at London Road on the opening day of the season. It was a comfortable 3-0 win with George Boyd, Aaron McLean and Grant McCann scoring the goals. Tomlin came on for McLean in the 78th minute. He scored his first goal a month later at Exeter in to rescue a 2-2 draw.
Photo: Ben Davis
3. February 5, 2011 All-time classic
You can still find the game repeated on Sky on their EFL's Greatest time slot fillers. Posh were 2-0 and 4-2 down to a Southampton side in League One packed with quality such as Kelvin Davis, Jose Fonte, Richard Chaplow, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ricky Lambert but Posh would not lie down. Craig Mackail-Smith, Chris Whelpdale and Grant McCann kept Posh in it but a point was finally sealed by Lee Tomlin penalty in the third minute of added time, after an Oxlade-Chamberlain handball. A truly incredible game.
Photo: David Lowndes
4. May 19, 2011 Robbed
One of the great nights at London Road took place in May 2011 when MK turned up with a 3-2 lead from the first leg of the play-off semi final. The ground was buzzing and Posh were fantastic on the night, you felt whatever the job was, Posh would have got over the line. Tomlin was the player fouled that led to Grant McCann's free-kick opener and should have been on the scoresheet himself to make it 3-0 but his angled drive but referee Colin Webster inexplicably pulled play back for a foul on George Boyd in the build-up.
Photo: David Lowndes