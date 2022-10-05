Lee Tolin in action for Peterborough United against Colchester in 2010.

Former Peterborough United icon Lee Tomlin has announced his retirement from football.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old called time on a professional career that has seen him make 567 appearances and score 117 goals.

He joined Doncaster on a free transfer this summer and played nine times in League Two this season before making his announcement.

In a statement, he said: “After much consideration, I have decided to retire from the beautiful game.

"I’ve been fortunate enough to have the career I dreamt about every night as a kid and have nothing but fond memories and love for the game.

"It’s been a rollercoaster at times, but I wouldn’t change a thing.

"A big thanks to all my clubs and the players and staff that I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside. And of course, a huge thank you to the amazing fans. Without your support, it wouldn’t have been the experience it was.

"Looking forward to the next chapter, thank you!!

Tomling first joined Posh from Rushden and Diamonds in the summer of 2010 and stayed until February 2014. In that time, he scored 32 goals in 135 league games under first Gary Johnson and then Darren Ferguson.

His highlights include helping the club to Play-Off victory in 2011 as well as scoring hat-tricks in stunning 7-1 and 6-0 wins over Ipswich and Reading respectively.

Posh loaned him to Middlesbrough before he completed a permanent move the following summer.

He briefly returned on loan in January 2019 until the end of the season and played a further 19 times for Posh, scoring twice.

His final record for the club was 45 goals in 177 games.