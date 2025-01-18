A drab draw but signs of progress for Peterborough United as they pick up a first clean sheet of the season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United picked up their first league clean sheet of the season at the 25th time of asking in a drab 0-0 draw with Leyton Orient on Saturday (January 18).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In previous seasons, this would have been considered an uncharacteristic blip but in this season of struggle, it will go down as a notable result if only for the fact it saw Posh become the last team in the top six tiers of English football to keep a clean sheet.

Posh had conceded three in each of their previous three home games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a respectable result against a side that came into the match in red hot form, having won five league games in a row and won ten and drawn one of their last 11 games in all competitions.

Cian Hayes shoots for goal against Leyton Orient. Photo: David Lowndes.

Neither side came close to winning a rather drab affair but a positive for Posh was a new found sense of security at the back with the three new signings lining up together for the first time.

The main frustration of the day was a bizarre refereeing performance from Sebastian Stockbridge who simply waved play on to a series of overly rugged challenges, mostly allowing Darren Pratley to referee the game for him; not the first time Posh have experienced this. He awarded four penalties against Posh last season, thankfully the consequences of his shocking display were not as bad on this occasion.

The result saw Posh edge a further point clear of the relegation places, the gap stood at six before the day’s 3pm kick-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bouyed by their return to attacking form in midweek, Posh continued with their back four, handing debuts to new signings Tayo Edun at left back and Sam Hughes, replacing Oscar Wallin and Harley Mills from the Walsall victory. Gustav Lindgren kept his place up front, while Cian Hayes passed a late fitness test and Carl Johnston returned to the line-up after being cup-tied for the last two matches.

The hardy fans who braved the conditions instead of watching on TV had to wait until the opening minutes of the second half to see a real opportunity created for either side.

It fell to Posh from a nice ball to Chris Conn-Clarke on the right of the box, his flash across the face of the goal was tipped on by Josh Keeley and with Malik Mothersille waiting to top the ball in, Reece James produced an excellent diving block.

Posh started the second half much brighter but chances were still at a premium. Orient did not register a notable effort at goal until to 70th minute when Jordan Brown headed a Diallang Jaiyesemi just wide from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closest Posh came to winning it was with five to play when Ricky-Jade Jones took a quick throw in to get substitute Abraham Odoh away and running into the box, his effort was slashes into the side-netting though.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Tayo Edun, Sam Hughes, Emmanuel Fernandez, Carl Johnston, Archie Collins, Hector Kyprianou, Malik Mothersille, Cian Hayes (sub Abraham Odoh 65 mins), Chris Conn-Clarke, Gustav Lindgren (sub Ricky-Jade Jones 65 mins).

Not used: Will Blackmore, Ryan De Havilland, Jadel Katongo, Harley Mills, Bradley Ihionvien.

Leyton Orient: Josh Keeley, Thomas James, Omar Beckles, Jack Simpson, Jack Currie, Darren Pratley (sub Brandon Cooper sub 85 mins), Ethan Galbraith, Zech Obiero (sub Diallang Jaiyesemi 60 mins), Jamie Donley (sub Jordan Brown 60 mins), Dylan Markanday (sub Jayden Sweeney 92 mins), Charlie Kelman

Not used: Noah Phillips, Lewis Warrington, Charlie Pegrum,

MATCH FACTS

Goals: Posh –

Leyton Orient –

Cautions: Posh – Kyprianou (foul), Ferguson

Leyton Orient – Obiero (foul), Cooper (foul)

Referee: Sebastian Stockbridge 3.