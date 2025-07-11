Peterborough Sports have signed a 'trailblazing' Australian midfielder with over one million instagram followers

By Alan Swann
Published 11th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST
Josh Cavallo during his Adelaide United days. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)placeholder image
Peterborough Sports have signed an Australian footballer with over one million Instagram followers.

Josh Cavallo shot to worldwide prominence in 2021 when becoming the first top-flight professional footballer to come out as gay. He was an Adelaide United player in the Australian A League at the time, the club he has now left to join Sports.

MIdfielder Cavallo’s decision to embark on a new life in the UK with his fiancé was recently picked up by the ‘Gay Times.’ He has been lauded far and wide as a ‘trailblazer’ for publicly revealing his sexuality.

Cavallo said: “it’s time to leave the nest with my fiancé by my side. Football and life have taken me further than I ever imagined, and new opportunities have led to a new life waiting for us across the world.”

The 26 year-old has been training with Sports and has now signed a contract to play National League North football in the 2025-26 season. He has played Under 19 and Under 20 football for Australia.

Sky Sports have interviewed Cavallo which is scheduled for broadcast on Friday evening.

It’s the second major signing announcement of the day for Sports who unveiled former Posh striker Shaq Coulthirst on Friday morning.

Shaq signs

