Peterborough Sports have snapped up a former Peterborough United striker

Peterborough Sports have signed former Peterborough United forward Shaquile Coulthirst.

Coulthirst joined Posh from Spurs in January 2016 and spent 18 months at the club before moving to Barnet on a free transfer.

The now 30 year-old scored 7 Posh goals in 43 games in all competitions after being touted as a possible Conor Washington replacement by then manager Graham Westley. His first Posh goal arrived in a 2-2 FA Cup draw at Premier League West Bromwich Albion two weeks after he signed and he also netted in a 3-0 home win in League One over Northampton Town.

Coulthirst also scored for Barnet against Posh in a shock EFL Cup first round win at London Road in August, 2017.

Coulthirst has also spent time on loan at Leyton Orient, Torquay, Southend, Wigan, York and Mansfield. Since dropping out of the Football League he has played for Boreham Wood, Ebbsfleet, Braintree and Maidstone. He was at National League South side Maidstone last season where he made 35 appearances, 30 of them from the substitutes’ bench.

Coulthirst is the sixth signing of the summer for Sports who tackle Doncaster Rovers (Saturday, 3pm) and Posh (Tuesday, July 15, 7.45pm) in two upcoming high profile friendlies at PIMS Park.

