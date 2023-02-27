From the left, Tim Woodward, Hugh Alban Jones, Grant Biddle.

A new Sports era started with a hard fought 0-0 National League North draw at Boston United on Saturday. The result kept the city side in 16th place and a healthy seven points clear of the drop zone ahead of the visit of Gloucester City on Tuesday (7.45pm).

"There has been a lot of stuff being played out behind the scenes at the club,” Gash admitted. “But as a player and a manager I’m pleased it's now sorted and we can look to the future a bit more.

"I’ve met the new owner and he seems a top bloke. Grant believed he had taken the club as far as he could, but he did a a brilliant job in his time in charge so I’m pleased he will still be around for a bit longer.

"It was a tight game at Boston. They probably felt they should have won as they saw a lot of the ball, but I was disappointed we didn’t win because we had the clearer chances.

"It was important we didn’t lose though and we did defend extremely well. We rarely looked like we would concede.”

Gash played the full 90 minutes despite a sore ankle and he is likely to try and do the same tomorrow as fellow centre forward Mark Jones remains an injury absentee. Jones could be back for the home game against relegation battlers Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday (March 4).

Central defender Ryan Fryatt missed the Boston game with a facial cut. He will be in the squad tomorrow, but might not be risked.

New signing Hugh Alban Jones impressed Gash on his debut in central midfield at Boston and should start again against Gloucester.

"Hugh did well,” Gash added. “He is a good footballer. I will probably have to play again as we need a centre foward who can play with his back to goal like myself and Mark. We’ve played Maniche Sani there and it’s not fair on him. He’s a top player, but his strength is not playing with his back to defenders.