Jordan Nicholson was a threat for Peterborough Sports at Boston United. Photo: James Richardson.

The first National League North match following a Sports ownership handover from Grant Biddle to Tim Woodward ended in a goalless draw at Boston United.

It was an important point for the city side as they kept the seven-point gap between them and their relegation-haunted hosts. Boston had gone into the game seeking a third straight home win so they had more reason to be disappointed with the outcome.

Sports gave a full debut to new signing Hugh Alban Jones, a former Posh Academy player signed for his ability rather than with an eye on diviine intervention. The midfielder’s father Tim is the vice-dean at Peterborough Cathedral.

The return of top centre-back Connor Johnson was also a boost and he gave a strong display at the back alongside Richard Jones, fit again after a nasty midweek head injury.

It was a slow burner of a local derby with Maniche Sani heading the first chance for Sports straight at the home goalkeeper midway through the first-half.

Jordan Nicholson fired narrowly wide on a couple of occasions before Sports’ keeper Peter Crook saved well on the stroke of half-time. He was relieved to see Nathan Fox on hand to clear the rebound.

The second-half followed a similar pattern with few clearcut chances. Jones headed a corner over the bar and Nicholson forced a decent save, but he was replaced in favour of Posh youngster Johnson Gyamfi late on.