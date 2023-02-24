New Peterborough Sports owner Tim Woodward (left) with new signing Hugh Alban-Jones and outgoing chairman Grant Biddle (right).

Mr Woodward is the managing director of Process Installations, specialist providers to the Energy, Food Processing and Pharmaceutical Industry based at Waterworks Lane, Glinton.

Mr Woodward was quick to make contact when Sports’ owner of the last five years Grant Biddle asked for help in maintaining the club at National League North level.

The deal is now done and Mr Biddle believes his successor will take the club forward. Ground improvements are a priority to satisfy National League requirements and Mr Woodward is an expert in construction projects.

Mr Biddle issued a statement on Friday.

It read: ‘I am pleased tonight to be able to give an update on recent developments at the club. There has been a lot of activity behind the scenes initially fairly discreetly, but recently more openly regarding the future ownership of the club.

“When I agreed to take on the role of chairman nearly 5 years ago from Stephen ‘Tommy’ Cooper I saw it as a bit of a part-time hobby, while looking to consolidate the progress made and hoping to establish the club at step 4 which seemed to be a natural fit in many ways.

"However the intervening 5 years have been a rollercoaster ride with 2 promotions, 2 COVID years and a new clubhouse being built as well as a 1st Hillier Cup victory.

"This season has been a great experience seeing this great club of ours holding our own at step 2 against some real giants of the game but it was becoming increasingly obvious to me that to maintain this status, and indeed to push on further, it was time for me to seek other interested parties to come on board.

"In reality I was unsure what form that would take, but detailed discussions have taken place over the last 6 weeks with someone who will be just the right person to take us forward. All shareholders have agreed that the new owner will take full control and to pursue some really ambitious plans. There is much that we can do better and whilst some of the steps have been started it needed someone with fresh ideas, ambition and the financial resources to move us forward.

“Already some of those plans have started with a new signing this week and significant progress with the ground works lined up. Over the next few weeks we will see a handover period with some loose ends still to be tied up and with me remaining in place as chairman, but stepping down before the end of the season.

"That will allow the new chairman to focus on pushing through the required ground improvements and then focussing on other plans for the ground during the summer and putting his stamp on the playing side for next season.

“Many of you will have met Tim Woodward over the last few weeks as he has attended games and got to know the club, the fans and the ground and to formulate his ideas.

"His background in major construction projects will be a great benefit to the plans to develop the ground and there are some minor tweaks planned to the plans shared before which will simplify the immediate work required to satisfy the ground capacity requirements, but I will allow Tim to outline those and probably share his vision for the club in the coming weeks.

“The last 5 years have been a fantastic experience, but it wouldn't have been possible without the support of my fellow board members. Colin Day’s words of wisdom and knowledge of the club has certainly helped and one of my best moves was bringing Paul Venters on board as vice-chairman in the early days.

"His work often behind the scenes was invaluable. Alongside that the role of secretary is vital and failings can have huge consequences but Jon Robinson as been fantastic in that role and will be continuing with Tim. Lastly for someone who has virtually no interest in football my partner, Lesley, has backed me all the way and travelled on cold Tuesday nights to some far flung places to watch our beloved PSL without fail. Alongside that there are volunteers too numerous to mention but all your efforts are hugely appreciated.

“We will remain supporters and still watch many games albeit from a slightly more relaxed viewpoint. I am sure you will continue to give your full backing to Tim as he looks to build on the work over the last 10 years under both Tommy and I.”