Northside pull off an almighty shock as Netherton side beaten for the first time in 53 matches, plus junior boys and girls round-ups

Fin Shevlane heads the ball clear for Nene Valley during their 4-2 defeat at RTC in an Under 18 League match. Photo: Charlotte Edwards.

​They inflicted a first defeat in 53 league games on Under 16 Division One title favourites Netherton United Black.

And they did it in some style at the Grange winning 4-0 with goals from Matthew Leen, Freddy Parker, Ethan Tandi and Billy Foulger to move up to third.

Division Three leaders Outwell were also beaten, 5-2 at home by Holbeach. Outwell have now lost top spot to South Lincs Swifts who won 1-0 at Crowland thanks to a Milosz Mazur goal.

Nene Valley Under 18 goalkeeper Bailey Parker during a 4-2 Under 18 League defeat at RTC. Harley Tether (2), Danny White and Enos Kumadoh scored for RTC. Alex Gavaghan scored both Nene Valley goals. Photo: Charlotte Edwards.

Netherton’s Under 15 Division One side beat Crowland 3-1. Taylor Denton (2) and Luca Maloney scored for Netherton, while Crowland goalkeeper Chris Brooke saved two penalties.

Leaders Deeping Rangers have achieved a perfect 10 results in this section. They won 3-0 at Wisbech St Mary as Harry Lawson struck twice.

Mid-table ICA knocked Holbeach off the top of Division Two with a 5-2 success at Ringwood. Bradley Wathen (3) and Cyprian Chmura (2) scored the goals.

Netherton head Division Four after an emphatic 8-0 win at Peterborough Lions. Seven different players scored with Mohammed Ahmed striking twice.

FC Hampton Royals stormed into the Hunts U18 Cup Final with a 6-0 semi-final win at Eynesbury Rovers. Finley Morris bagged a hat-trick with Kobie Smith (2) and James Evans also on target.

Ramsey picked up their first Under 18 League win of the season. Alfie Pollard hit a hat-trick in a 6-4 victory at Glinton & Northborough.

JUNIOR ALLIANCE

The battle between the top two in Under 12 Division Two between Leverington and Whittlesey Royal finished 1-1. Theo Lack scored for the hosts with Riley Broderick replying for Whittlesey who remain five points clear at the top.

Division Three top dogs Malborne were beaten 2-0 at Thorpe Wood whose goals came from Stephen Owusu-Ansah and Seth Evans.

Thorpe Wood lost control of Under 14 Division Three though. They went down 2-1 at home to Long Sutton to enable Whittlesey to reach the summit with a 2-1 success at Polonia.

Austin Hastings and Charlie Hibbins scored for Whittlesey. Findley Li Stamp scored both for goals for Long Sutton.

William Wright was an unlucky loser in the Under 13 League Cup. He scored a hat-trick for ICA who were beaten 5-3 by Thurlby.

Logan Friend’s hat-trick for Deeping United proved more crucial in a 3-2 win at Wittering.

CAMBS GIRLS

Netherton Under 14s raced into the final of the Northants Invitation Cup with a 9-1 hammering of Northampton GLK United.

Amnah Hussain (3), Jaela Graham (3), Leah Mold, Alana Dias and Daisy Docherty scored their goals.

Girls United maintained their perfect start to the Under 13A Division with an emphatic 11-0 win over Swavesey Spartans.

Lexi Duff hit a hat-trick, while Caoimhe Healy and Gracie Archer-Johnson scored two apiece.