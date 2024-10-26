Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Deeping Rangers have moved out of the relegation zone in the Premier Division North after a 4-1 home win over Sleaford Town.

New boss Brett Whaley’s new signings have helped the cause. Recent recruits Scott Waumsley and Byron Adiado scored to supplement two goals from Matt Sparrow. Bourne Two did neighbours Deeping a big favour by thrashing struggling Shirebrook Town 5-1 away from home. The prolific Zac Allen bagged a hat-trick with Martin Tudosa and Zack Munton also on target.

Deeping Rangers had drawn 1-1 at home to Skegness Town in midweek after debutant Rikki Goodale had given them a half-time lead.

March Town lost fo just the second time in the Premier Division South as they went down 1-0 at home to Rugby Borough in a battle between two top five teams. Improving Yaxley are now up to sixth after goals from Adrian Bilicz and Connor Pilbeam delivered a 2-1 win at GNG Oadby Town.

Michael Gyasi in action for Peterborough Sports v Kidderminster Harriers. Photo Darren Wiles

March had drawn 1-1 at St Neots in another big game in midweek. Dan Cotton fired March in front on 75 minutes with the home side levelling two minutes from time.

Blackstones are also sixth in Division One. Nathan Rudman netted twice in a 3-2 home win over second-placed Clay Cross Town.

Whittlesey Athletic stretched their unbeaten run to three Thurlow Nunn Division One North matches under new managers Kevin Gilbert and Adam Moore with a solid point from a 1-1 draw at Dussindale and Hellesdon. Matt Carter scored the goal. A goal from Kieran Hibbins had sealed a 1-0 win for Athletic at home to Holbeach United on Wednesday.

FC Peterborough are still a point outside the play-off places after a 2-2 draw at Needham Market. Derrick Dadzie and Toby Marumahoko scored the city side’s goals.

There were no Southern Premier Division Central League games for Stamford AFC and Spalding United this weekend. Stamford had moved into second spot with a 2-1 midweek home win over St Ives with goals from Richard Gregory and Billy Bennett making a Rob Morgan penalty miss irrelevant. Spalding were beaten 2-1 at home to Leiston on the same night despite another goal for striker Bart Cybulski.

Peterborough Sports went down 1-0 at home to Kidderminster Harriers at PIMS Park in National League North

RESULTS

National League North: Peterborough Sports 0, Kidderminster Harriers 1.

United Counties

Premier Division North: Deeping Rangers 4 (Sparrow 2, Adiado, Waumsley), Sleaford Town 1; Shirebrook Town 1, Bourne Town 5 (Allen 3, Tudosa, Munton); Wisbech Town 1 (Challinor), Melton Town 3.

Premier Division South: GNG Oadby Town 1, Yaxley 2 (Bilicz, Pilbeam); March Town 0, Rugby Borough 1.

Division One: Blackstones 3 (Rudman 2, Coughlan), Clay Cross Town 2.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: FC Parson Drove 4 (Kingston 2, Dos Reis, Brown), Swafham 1; Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Kieran Hibbins), Holbeach United 0; Dussindale & Hellesdon R 1, Whittlesey Athletic 1 (Carter); FC Parson Drove 2, Stanway Pegasus 3; Holbeach United 0, AFC Sudbury Reserves 1; Needham Market Reserves 2, FC Peterborough 2 (Dadzie, Marumahoko); Whitton United 0, Pinchbeck United 2 (Cullen, Kacirek).