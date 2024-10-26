Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough Sports joint-manager Michael Gash was shown a red card after a verbal argument with the match referee in Saturday’s 1-0 National League North defeat at the hands of Kidderminster Harriers ar PIMS Park on Saturday.

What a difference a season makes as last term Gash scored the only goal of the game against his former club to knock them out of the FA Trophy. Kidderminster were playing in the National League at the time. This defeat, a second in a row, left Sports in 19th place, just two places and four points above the relegation zone.

Kidderminster Harriers left Cambridgeshire with all three points after a narrow victory over Sports. The first half was fairly uneventful in terms of chances for both sides.

Michael Gash in action for Sports against Kidderminster. Photo Darren Wiles

On 13 minutes, Kidderminster’s Ash Hemmings saw an ambitious overhead kick look to be heading goalbound however, Sports’ Peter Crook made a good low save to deny the effort. Kaine Felix had a great chance for Sports at the opposite end on 22 minutes after he was neatly played into space by Dion Sembie-Ferris but his effort was well held by Harriers’ ‘keeper Christian Dibble. However, the turning point in the game came just before the half time interval when Sports’ player-manager and former Harriers hero Michael Gash was shown a straight red card.

The extra man advantage for Kidderminster came into full effect just two minutes after the re-start when captain Amari Morgan-Smith poked home a low cross from Reece Devine after he beat Peter Crook to the ball. The visitors did have the ball in the back of the net again on 64 minutes, but it was ruled out for offside, much to the relief of the Peterborough Sports players.

Dan Jarvis saw a shot well saved and there was some late pressure from the home side, but it ended in defeat for The Turbines and joy for The Harriers.

Peterborough Sports (3-5-2): Crook; Fryatt, Gash, Putman; Felix, Alban-Jones, Gallagher, Lawlor (sub Van Lier 72’), Jarvis; Gyasi (sub Goodman 80’), Sembie-Ferris. Subs not used: Elsom, Steele, Tootle

Kidderminster Harriers (4-3-3): Dibble; Richards, Kandola, McNally, Foulkes; Devine, Brown, Davis; Kouhyar, Morgan-Smith, Hemmings. Subs not used: Palmer, Obadeyi, Lambert, Ibbotson, Cadogan.