Hampton Rangers Under 10s are Champions of Europe
Hampton Rangers Under 10 Reds beat sides from Holland, Germany and France on their way to lifting the Europa League Cup at the Maastricht Trophy tournament in Holland, playing seven games across two days.
They made a 12-hour trip by coach and ferry – supported by parents, siblings and other family members - to play in the tournament, leaving Peterborough early on Friday and returning home late on Monday.
Hampton beat a Dutch team in the final after seeing off French opposition in the semi-final.
The Hampton results were:
Group games: Hampton Rangers 0, RKHSV 0; Hampton Rangers 5, Ribemont-2 1; BSG Stahl Brandenburg, 2 Hampton Rangers 1; Willem 5, Hampton Rangers 1; Viktoria Birten 0, Hampton Rangers 6.
Semi-final: Ribemont-1 0, Hampton Rangers 1
Final: Hampton Rangers 2, RKHSV 1
The successful Hampton squad was: Stanley Webb, Charles Boardman, Noah Salt, Bertie Thomas, William Buckingham, James Liddie, Archie Toulouse-Lisle, Bobby Walker, Leo Beanland, Tajus Kuzmickas and Reggie Senior.
The team has been playing Junior Alliance Development League football this season. Results are not published as per FA guidelines.
