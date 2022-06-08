Will Palmer in action

England's Deaf men’s team attended a warm weather training camp in the Algarve last week that included two friendly matches against local opposition.

In the first Palmer, a fomer Posh Deaf player, volleyed in a cross from close range at the far post in the final minute of a 5-2 win.

The training camp was held as part of a year long preparation for the World Cup in South Korea next year.

Will Palmer.

Palmer hopes to be selected for England's next training camp in Atlanta at the end of July.

Palmer is also set to feature in the FA Disability Cup Final this Sunday which is being shown live on BT Sport. Palmer will be playing for Farsley Celtic Deaf FC who are based in Leeds where he is at university.

Palmer said: "It was a just so good to score for England. Everything I have been working for led to that moment and I hope there will be many more. The team really bonded well at this camp and we proved we can handle very good opposition.