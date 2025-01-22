Alconbury cricketers go under cover thanks to sports fund

The new mobile cricket covers at Alconbury Cricket Club

Players at Alconbury Cricket Club have received the perfect delivery thanks to a sports fund backed by legendary England bowler Darren Gough.

The former sportsman and winner of Strictly Come Dancing is ambassador for the £100,000 Gigaclear Rural Sports Club Fund, which is already supporting many grassroots teams based in rural communities across the broadband company’s full fibre network.

A new set of cricket covers has been netted by the club to help keep the pitch playable throughout the season. Alconbury, who play matches at Great North Road, is a friendly, sociable and inclusive club, with the 1st XI playing Sunday cricket in the Huntingdonshire County Cricket League.

Club Secretary Laurence Rickard said: “We're really grateful to Darren and Gigaclear's Sports Fund for providing Alconbury Recreation Field Charity with a new set of mobile cricket covers.

“They were much-needed and will help us improve our facilities and enhance the overall experience for our members by keeping our cricket pitch dry and playable even after heavy rain. The covers will help ensure that matches can take place and valuable league points can be gained towards achieving even more trophies!”

Fund ambassador Darren Gough said: “Since launching the fund, it has gone from strength to strength, providing valuable support where it is needed most. It’s great to see so much kit and equipment being sent out to rural sports clubs such as Alconbury Cricket Club. I believe it will help make a difference to players now and to the rural sports teams of the future.”

More than 1,200 homes and businesses in Alconbury, Great Stukeley and Upton are now able to access Gigaclear’s full fibre broadband offering ultrafast speeds up to 900Mbps. For more details, visit Gigaclear.com