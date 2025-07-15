The Soundcore Motion Boom Plus is ultra-portable thanks to its lightweight design, built-in handle and removable strap. | Anker

This rugged waterproof speaker is perfect for beach trips, camping and festivals – and it’s now under £100 in Amazon’s limited-time deal.

If you’re planning a summer full of beach trips, festivals or camping adventures, one gadget you won’t want to leave behind is the Soundcore Anker Motion Boom Plus Bluetooth Speaker. Right now it’s available on Amazon for just £99.97 – that’s a massive 41% off its usual price of £169.99 – and it’s made for long, loud, outdoor fun. This rugged portable speaker pumps out up to 80 watts of crisp, powerful sound, so your summer playlist won’t get drowned out by waves, wind or chatter.

What really makes the Motion Boom Plus ideal for the British summer is its IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating. Whether you’re partying by the sea, braving a muddy festival field or just dodging a sudden downpour, you can relax knowing this speaker will keep playing without missing a beat. You can even hose it down if it gets dusty or sandy – perfect for beach barbecues or camping trips where things can get messy.

Despite its power, the speaker is surprisingly easy to carry thanks to a built-in handle and removable strap. It also weighs less than many similar outdoor speakers, so you can sling it over your shoulder and trek to your pitch or picnic spot without it feeling like a burden. And when it’s set down, the sturdy tabletop mount keeps it stable even on uneven grass or sand.

One of the standout features for outdoor use is its massive 13,400mAh battery, offering up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge. That’s more than enough to last you through a full weekend festival or two long beach days without worrying about recharging. It even doubles as a power bank, so you can give your phone or other gadgets a quick boost on the go.

Sound quality is where the Motion Boom Plus really earns its stripes. Its twin 30W woofers and 10W tweeters, paired with Soundcore’s BassUp technology, deliver rich, punchy bass and clear, detailed treble – a rare feat for an outdoor speaker at this price. And if you like to customise your sound, the free Soundcore app lets you tweak the EQ and download firmware updates to keep things performing at their best.

With over 8,700 five-star reviews and a limited-time price of just £99.97, this is a brilliant summer gadget that brings the party wherever you go. Whatever your plans this summer, this speaker deserves a place in your backpack.

