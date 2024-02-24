Record rainfall for Peterborough in February as winter washout continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough seems to have been hit with a winter washout, with rain appearing almost every day in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In January, The Peterborough Telegraph reported how the wet weather throughout the start of the winter was impacting farmers across the region – and since then, the rain has hardly stopped.

Flooded underpasses have become a common site in Peterborough over the past few weeks and months

So perhaps it will be no surprise to hear that February has broken weather records in our city.

Trevor Robbins-Pratt, from Peterborough Weather Watch, said: “I have measured that we have had more than 130mm rainfall so far this month. My previous February record was 91.8mm in 2020 (My data goes back to 2006). The February average is 41mm.”

Trevor said the reason for the remarkable amount of rain we have had is to do with conditions thousands of miles away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “In basic terms, the reason we have had so much rain is that warm air from Southern hemisphere moving North East, meeting colder air from the North, generating frontogenenesis, i.e, warm and cold fronts.