Record rainfall for Peterborough in February as winter washout continues

With around a week of February still to go, the rainfall in Peterborough has smashed previous records
By Stephen Briggs
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 11:01 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 11:07 GMT
Peterborough seems to have been hit with a winter washout, with rain appearing almost every day in the city.

Grey clouds, flooded fields and umbrellas have been the most common sight in the city so far in 2024.

In January, The Peterborough Telegraph reported how the wet weather throughout the start of the winter was impacting farmers across the region – and since then, the rain has hardly stopped.

Flooded underpasses have become a common site in Peterborough over the past few weeks and monthsFlooded underpasses have become a common site in Peterborough over the past few weeks and months
So perhaps it will be no surprise to hear that February has broken weather records in our city.

Trevor Robbins-Pratt, from Peterborough Weather Watch, said: “I have measured that we have had more than 130mm rainfall so far this month. My previous February record was 91.8mm in 2020 (My data goes back to 2006). The February average is 41mm.”

Trevor said the reason for the remarkable amount of rain we have had is to do with conditions thousands of miles away.

He said: “In basic terms, the reason we have had so much rain is that warm air from Southern hemisphere moving North East, meeting colder air from the North, generating frontogenenesis, i.e, warm and cold fronts.

"The amount of precipitable water(PWAT) in the upper atmosphere is enhanced by Jet Stream engagement, resulting in rain, and lots if it.”

The good news from the Met Office forecast is that for the rest of February Peterborough looks to remain dry – but as we have seen, there is always the chance that more rain could arrive in the city.

