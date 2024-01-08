Peterborough farmer says a third of his land is unusable following months of rain

Steve Briggs says this winter’s wet weather has been worst for many years, with fields left underwater following latest deluge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough farmer has spoken of the damage the winter’s wet weather has caused over the past few months.

With heavy rain falling over the past few weeks, several areas have been flooded, causing devastation across the east of England, and much of the rest of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For farmers, the effects have been particularly bad, with crops either lost, or unable to be planted.

There have been floods around the region over the past few days (Photo: Jon Crowe) and it has impacted Steve Briggs' business

Steve Briggs, who runs a farm near Whittlesey, said he had been feeling the effects of the wet weather for months.

He said: “For most farmers, it has been bad since the end of October – it has not really stopped raining since then, and it was a wet summer as well.

"We have had standing water in our fields since November.

"This year, we have been unable to plant in about 30 per cent of our fields – either because it is under water or tractors would sink it it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has affected crops like wheat and barley, but it is also difficult with crops like sugar beat and potatoes, which are big crops in our region.

"Even if you could plant them, they would be a sub-optimal crop, and only a portion of the yield.

"This is as bad a winter as we have had for a long time – and it is coming off a wet autumn and summer.

“We could do with a period with no rain, and then a little bit in March, that would be good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is particularly difficult as the support from the EU for farmers, designed to keep food prices down, is starting to tail off, and will be gone by 2027."

Steve said the ongoing financial pressures – coinciding with more severe weather events – was having a big impact on the industry.

He said: “The weather is so changeable now. In the past 15 years, we have had the hottest, coldest, wettest and driest years on record, and a number of times. There is no normal when it comes to the weather now.

"More people are leaving the industry. You can see by the amount of farm machinery sales and auctions – an auctioneer told me that last year was their busiest year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also have had price rises – the cost of machinery, staff, fuel has risen, but the price of the crops has not, with the impact of global conflicts, the climate and other political impacts.

"We have our Harvest Barn (restaurant/cafe and farm shop) – we did well in the run up to Christmas, but the monthly electricity bill has gone from £1,000 to £5,000. It is hard to retain and recruit staff.