A flood warning has been issued for North Bank Road alongside the River Nene.

The warning was issued on Friday morning (February 9) after heavy rainfall throughout the week.

The warning for the area named ‘North Bank Road alongside the River Nene to the east of Peterborough and the West of the Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice,’ reads: “Heavy rain is currently falling in the Peterborough area which is causing the River levels to rise on the River Nene.

B1040 Whittlesey to North Bank.

"During periods of high tide the River Nene will be unable to discharge into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions.

"This is likely to lead to localised flooding of the North Bank Road, between Peterborough and Rings End. Whilst this Flood Warning is in force, the Local Authority will close North Bank Road.

"Diversionary routes will be put in place and further updates will be available through local media.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

The river road to Fengate currently remains open.

According to the Met Office, Peterborough could have seen the worst of the rain as their forecasts show a less than ten percent of chance of rain from Friday evening onwards and into Monday morning.