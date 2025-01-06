Peterborough Weather: Wintry showers not ruled out as city remains cold

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency provision to keep rough sleepers safe extended in city due to cold weather

After Arctic like weather arrived in Peterborough over the weekend – with even a few flurries of snow – the cold weather is set to continue throughout this week.

The first full week of January is always a tough one – especially when the weather is so cold.

And the bad news is that this week, it is not going to get much better than the weather on Monday – with the chance of more wintry showers not ruled out.

As a result, Peterborough City Council has extended the Severe Weather Emergency Provision (SWEP), which offers emergency accommodation to rough sleepers, until at least Thursday (January 9).

A council spokesperson said: “If you're rough sleeping or have found someone rough sleeping, please call 01733 864064 (01733 864157 after 6pm).

“People rough sleeping without access to a phone can go to the New Haven in Towler Street who will contact Housing Needs for you.

“Our outreach team will continue to look for and reach out to rough sleepers at various times of the day and night.”

Gritting lorries will be out treating the roads tonight to keep road users safe.

A list of ‘warm hub spaces’ in and around Peterborough has also been released to help those struggling to heat their homes.

Peterborough meteorologist Trevor Pratt, from website Peterborough Weather Watch, said that there was hope of milder conditions at the weekend.

He said: “It will be remaining on the cold side for the rest of the week, with maximum temperatures in the 3°C to 5°C range.

"There is a generally dry theme with bright/sunny spells, although some wintry showers cannot be ruled out.

"There will be a cold night on Thursday, with temperatures potentially -3°C or below, leading to a cold day Friday, with temps possibly struggling to get much above 1°C or 2°C.

"Milder air will be gradually creeping in over the weekend. The increasingly milder trend continues into and through early part next week, as pressure builds from the SW/SSW, with bright spells and mainly dry theme, although there maybe some showers feeding across the area from the NW.”