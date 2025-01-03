Freezing January: Warm hub spaces in and around Peterborough to escape the bitter weather

As the first proper cold snap of the winter has hit Peterborough, residents – and especially those who are vulnerable – are being urged to make sure they stay warm.

The warnings mean vulnerable residents could be at risk from the impact of freezing temperatures.

Peterborough City Council have activated SWEP measures to ensure rough sleepers are kept safe during the cold snap.

The council have urged people to try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18C and have regular hot food and drinks. But with many people still struggling with the cost of living crisis, residents are being encouraged to use Warm Space Hubs.

Charity Warm Welcome Spaces keep a list of warm hubs on their website, which they say is updated every day.

David Barclay, Warm Welcome’s Campaign Director said: “With freezing temperatures in the forecast, we know that too many people will be faced with the stark choice between heating and eating.

“Warm Welcome Spaces offer vital support to vulnerable communities, and we want to get the message out that there is help available to anyone who needs it. These community spaces not only provide physical warmth, a cuppa and a hot meal, they are also places of connection and belonging, fuelled by human warmth.”

There are 5,000 Warm Welcome Spaces across the UK, in community centres, libraries, art centres, places of worship, museums, sports centres and all kinds of community buildings.

You can find your nearest Warm Welcome Space by adding your postcode into an interactive Warm Welcome Spaces map at https://www.warmwelcome.uk/find-a-space

Mr Barclay added: “With rising energy prices and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, people are struggling to make ends meet. We don’t want anyone to feel cold or lonely this winter which is why we are working hard to raise awareness of and send a message that there’s a warm welcome space waiting for you in your neighbourhood.”

While some of the Peterborough spaces do not have opening hours at the weekend, they are worth remembering for the next cold spell of the winter.

All the information has come from the Warm Welcome Spaces website

