Watch a Met Office map showing where and when temperatures will rise this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Met Office map shows how temperatures are forecast to climb again this week.

Temperatures are predicted to peak at 26°C in Peterborough at around 16:00 on June 25.

East of England Met Office weather forecast

June 23 night

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some late evening sunny spells. Overnight, clear spells at first then cloud thickening up from the west through the early hours. Staying dry with winds easing. Minimum temperature 13 °C.

June 24

Fairly cloudy with patchy rain moving east through the morning. Drier through the afternoon, the odd shower possible to the north. Some sunny spells later, feeling warm. Breezy. Maximum temperature 25 °C.

A Met Office map shows temperatures are forecast to reach 26°C in Peterborough at around 16:00 on June 25. | Met Office

June 25 to June 27

Occasional sunny spells Wednesday, likely staying dry. Heavy, thundery rain possible overnight, further showers later Thursday. Windy Friday, staying mostly dry and cloudy. Warm or very warm.

Have you got a video you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your footage will appear on our website.