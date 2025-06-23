Cambridgeshire homebuilder highlights popular community

BN - AH9_2648 A - The kitchen inside a typical home at Whittlesey Lakeside

House hunters in Cambridgeshire are being encouraged to consider Barratt Homes’ sought-after Whittlesey Lakeside development when looking for the ideal location to set down some roots.

Situated on Eastrea Road in Whittlesey, the new community currently has a selection of two, three and four bedroom homes for sale ideal for a variety of buyers including growing families looking for their forever home.

Residents of Whittlesey Lakeside will benefit from living on the edge of the bustling market town of Whittlesey, which offers a wide range of amenities including schools for all ages, a doctor’s surgery, a post office, butchers and a selection of independent shops. There is also an Aldi supermarket now open at the development.

For commuters, Whittlesey Lakeside offers the best of both worlds with a semi-rural location, with easy access to major towns and cities like Peterborough and Cambridge through excellent road links including the A605, A1 and A47.

BN - A typical street scene at Whittlesey Lakeside

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “Whittlesey Lakeside is the ideal solution for those wanting peace and tranquillity at home but still being well connected to a vibrant community. Our homes currently for sale at the development cater for a wide range of buyers, from first-time buyers all the way up to large families.

“With offers available including deposit contributions, alongside Whittlesey Lakeside’s unbeatable location, we are expecting the homes to be snapped up quickly. We recommend anyone interested in moving to speak to our sales team at the development to find out more.”

For those looking to make a move to Whittlesey Lakeside soon, one home at the development is ready to move into. This is the four bedroom Radleigh style home which is a large detached home designed with families in mind. The open-plan kitchen, dining and family area creates multi-functional living spaces perfectly suited for family mealtimes. A separate study can also be found downstairs, ideal for working from home.

This family home features a main bedroom with an en suite and three further double bedrooms, along with a large family bathroom on the first floor.

For more information about developments in the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8481.