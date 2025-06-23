IN PICTURES: Winners of the Peterborough Community Business Awards 2025

More than 180 people attended the awards held at Delta Marriott Hotel, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood.
More than 24 businesses were shortlisted for 13 categories in the awards.
Entertainment during the evening included singer Milo and speeches from awards founder Gez Chatel and Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Mike Greene.
The ceremony also raised funds for Peterborough charity Anna’s Hope.
The award winners are:
Employee of the Year: Honor Webb from Melanie Richards
Employer of the Year: Melanie and Richard from Melanie Richards Hair and Beauty
Hair and Beauty Business: Nails by Daisy
Longstanding business:Millfield Auto
Health Care Excellence: Graham Young Pharmacy
Best Hospitality: Deeping Caravan Park
Apprentice of the Year: Hannah Cole from Melanie Richards Hair and Beauty
Digital Community: Best Online Presence: The Hair Company
Best Charitable Contribution: The Bobby Copping Foundation
Entrepreneur of the Year: Mohammed Younis
Best New Business: The Hair Company
Foounder’s Award: David Lowndes
