IN PICTURES: Winners of the Peterborough Community Business Awards 2025

More than 180 people attended the awards held at Delta Marriott Hotel, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood.

More than 24 businesses were shortlisted for 13 categories in the awards.

Entertainment during the evening included singer Milo and speeches from awards founder Gez Chatel and Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Mike Greene.

The ceremony also raised funds for Peterborough charity Anna’s Hope.

The award winners are:

Employee of the Year: Honor Webb from Melanie Richards

Employer of the Year: Melanie and Richard from Melanie Richards Hair and Beauty

Hair and Beauty Business: Nails by Daisy

Longstanding business:Millfield Auto

Health Care Excellence: Graham Young Pharmacy

Best Hospitality: Deeping Caravan Park

Apprentice of the Year: Hannah Cole from Melanie Richards Hair and Beauty

Digital Community: Best Online Presence: The Hair Company

Best Charitable Contribution: The Bobby Copping Foundation

Entrepreneur of the Year: Mohammed Younis

Best New Business: The Hair Company

Foounder’s Award: David Lowndes

