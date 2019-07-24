New thunderstorms weather warning for Peterborough - and 37C temperature

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a new weather warning for thunderstorms for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

The warning covers Thursday from 3pm until Friday at 4am.

A thunderstorm photo in Peterborough on Tuesday night. Photo from Stephen Power

During this period Peterborough is also forecast to hit a whopping 37C which would be the highest temperature ever recorded here by the Met Office since its records began in 1910.

The Met Office said the “scattered” thunderstorms could see homes and buildings flooded, as well as power cuts and disruption to travel.

Peterborough also saw thunderstorms last night (Tuesday) after basking in a day of hot and dry weather.

RELATED: Peterborough braced for hottest temperature since records began 100 years ago

Temperatures forecast to hit whopping 36C in Peterborough - but thunderstorms might not be far away