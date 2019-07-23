Peterborough braced for hottest temperature since records began 100 years ago

Have your say

Peterborough could see the hottest temperatures this week since official records began more than 100 years ago.

The Met Office is forecasting a top temperature of 36C on Thursday.

Members of the Netherton Friendship Club at St Andrew's United Reformed Church enjoy the hot weather

This would be higher than the 35.3C recorded at Wittering in July 1, 2015.

Temperatures have been recorded since 1910, the Met Office said.

With temperatures already hitting around 30C today, many people have been enjoying the hot weather in Peterborough, including many at Bretton Water Park.

