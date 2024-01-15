Cold weather warning issued for Peterborough as big freeze begins

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber warning for Peterborough, as the big freeze has begun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “The temperatures we will see leading into the week ahead can rapidly have a serious impact on the health of those over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions as it increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.

Freezing weather is set to stay in Peterborough for much of the week

“It is therefore vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are well prepared for the cold weather next week.”

“National Highways also reminds motorists to keep TRIP in mind ahead of journeys – Top-up: oil, water, screen wash; Rest: rest every two hours; Inspect: Inspect tyres and lights and Prepare: check your route and the weather forecast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the city is set to remain cold – with the Met Office forecasting that today (Monday) the mercury will not rise above 2C – and the ‘feels like’ temperature will not rise above -3C.

Freezing temperatures will hit overnight – meaning drivers will have to scrape windscreens in the morning – with -3C temperatures forecast – but it will feel a bitterly cold -7C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad