Cold weather warning issued for Peterborough as big freeze begins
The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber warning for Peterborough, as the big freeze has begun.
The amber alert is in place for the whole of England, and is set to last until at least Friday (January 19.)
Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “The temperatures we will see leading into the week ahead can rapidly have a serious impact on the health of those over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions as it increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.
“It is therefore vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are well prepared for the cold weather next week.”
Amy Fellows, National Network Manager at National Highways said: “Freezing conditions bring so many hazards such as snow and ice, so take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.
“National Highways also reminds motorists to keep TRIP in mind ahead of journeys – Top-up: oil, water, screen wash; Rest: rest every two hours; Inspect: Inspect tyres and lights and Prepare: check your route and the weather forecast.
Peterborough City Council has already activated the Severe Weather Emergency Provision – offering accommodation for rough sleepers in the city until at least Friday.
The Met Officer has warned some areas of the UK are set to see potentially heavy snow fall – but Peterborough once again looks set to avoid the disruption.
However, the city is set to remain cold – with the Met Office forecasting that today (Monday) the mercury will not rise above 2C – and the ‘feels like’ temperature will not rise above -3C.
Freezing temperatures will hit overnight – meaning drivers will have to scrape windscreens in the morning – with -3C temperatures forecast – but it will feel a bitterly cold -7C.
It is a similar story for the rest of the week, with a slight rise in temperatures forecast for Friday, when it could reach 5C. The rise is set to continue into the weekend – with the possibility of double figures on Sunday.