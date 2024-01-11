News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Peterborough Council to open emergency accommodation for rough sleepers as temperatures set to drop

Council’s Severe Weather Emergency Provision opens up until Friday, January 19, with rough sleepers able to go to Towler Street to get accommodation
By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Jan 2024, 09:24 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 09:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Peterborough City Council will open emergency accommodation for rough sleepers for a week as temperatures are set to tumble over the next few days.

The Severe Weather Emergency Provision (SWEP) will be opened up from tomorrow (Friday), and will be available until Friday, January 19.

The council said the provision will be reviewed daily.

SWEP will be activated from tomorrowSWEP will be activated from tomorrow
SWEP will be activated from tomorrow
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you are rough sleeping or have found someone rough sleeping, please call 01733 864064 (01733 864157 after 6pm).

People rough sleeping without access to a phone can go to the New Haven in Towler Street who will contact Housing Needs for you. You can also visit www.streetlink.org.uk

The Met Office have forecast freezing temperatures over the next week – although at the moment they have forecast it will stay dry in Peterborough.

Related topics:Peterborough City CouncilMet OfficePeterborough