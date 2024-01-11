Peterborough Council to open emergency accommodation for rough sleepers as temperatures set to drop

Council’s Severe Weather Emergency Provision opens up until Friday, January 19, with rough sleepers able to go to Towler Street to get accommodation

Peterborough City Council will open emergency accommodation for rough sleepers for a week as temperatures are set to tumble over the next few days.

The Severe Weather Emergency Provision (SWEP) will be opened up from tomorrow (Friday), and will be available until Friday, January 19.

The council said the provision will be reviewed daily.

If you are rough sleeping or have found someone rough sleeping, please call 01733 864064 (01733 864157 after 6pm).

People rough sleeping without access to a phone can go to the New Haven in Towler Street who will contact Housing Needs for you. You can also visit www.streetlink.org.uk