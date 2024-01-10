News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Drivers warned of icy conditions as Cambridgeshire Police receive 15 calls to road incidents in less than three hours

Gritting lorries set to carry out runs through Peterborough tonight
By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Jan 2024, 14:43 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 14:43 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads as temperatures continue to hover around the freezing mark.

Cambridgeshire Police have issued tips for motorists to stay safe after receiving more than a dozen calls this morning (Wednesday) to incidents on the roads.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “We received 15 calls alerting us to road related incidents between 6am and 8:30am this morning alone.

Most Popular
Police were called to more than a dozen incidents in less than three hours this morningPolice were called to more than a dozen incidents in less than three hours this morning
Police were called to more than a dozen incidents in less than three hours this morning

“With the weather conditions set to drop below 0° again tomorrow morning, we are reminding all drivers to take precautions on the road. Please ensure that if driving in icy weather you:

“Look well ahead for potential hazards (including ice on the road), driving slowly to ensure you leave time to brake

“Bear in mind that braking distances can be much longer in icy weather

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Do not brake, accelerate or turn in a hurry reduce the risk of a skid

“Use a higher gear if you need grip on an icy surface.”

Read More
Snow: What the weather forecast holds for Peterborough - and why the city never ...

Peterborough City Council have also confirmed gritting lorries will be on the roads this evening.

Gritting usually takes place late at night or very early in the morning and is timed to ensure the whole network is treated before road surface temperatures fall below zero. As a rule, the latest treatments of the precautionary network to ensure full coverage before rush hour is 4am.

The Met Office have forecast temperatures will hover just above 0C for tonight in Peterborough – however, it will feel colder.

Related topics:DriversPeterboroughCambridgeshire PoliceMet OfficePeterborough City Council