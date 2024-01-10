Drivers warned of icy conditions as Cambridgeshire Police receive 15 calls to road incidents in less than three hours
Drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads as temperatures continue to hover around the freezing mark.
Cambridgeshire Police have issued tips for motorists to stay safe after receiving more than a dozen calls this morning (Wednesday) to incidents on the roads.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We received 15 calls alerting us to road related incidents between 6am and 8:30am this morning alone.
“With the weather conditions set to drop below 0° again tomorrow morning, we are reminding all drivers to take precautions on the road. Please ensure that if driving in icy weather you:
“Look well ahead for potential hazards (including ice on the road), driving slowly to ensure you leave time to brake
“Bear in mind that braking distances can be much longer in icy weather
“Do not brake, accelerate or turn in a hurry reduce the risk of a skid
“Use a higher gear if you need grip on an icy surface.”
Gritting usually takes place late at night or very early in the morning and is timed to ensure the whole network is treated before road surface temperatures fall below zero. As a rule, the latest treatments of the precautionary network to ensure full coverage before rush hour is 4am.