WATCH: New appeal to take part in Peterborough Community Business Awards
Entrepreneur Mike Greene is a backing a new appeal for Peterborough businesses to take part in a special awards contest.
Business mentor and newly appointed Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, Mr Greene is calling on city business leaders to submit nominations for the Peterborough Community Business Awards.
He said: “These awards are now in their second year and what a success they have been for our local community with businesses giving them all support for the future.
"The awards have given tremendous support and helped everyone within our area.”
The Peterborough Community Business Awards 2025, which seeks to spotlight the exceptional individuals and businesses in the community that go above and beyond within their workplaces, will take place next summer.
The awards are organised by organiser Gez Chetal, director of the non profit organisation Prismstart, which is committed to helping ex-offenders back into work.
He said: “We are urging businesses to get involved as a sponsor or nominee to recognise local small and medium sized enterprises and individuals.
Mr Chetal added: “Thanks to everyone who has supported us so we can support others.
"Life is about each other and we certainly have brought everyone together.”
The business awards will take place on June 20 at the Delta Hotel at Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood.
Hundreds attended last year’s event at which 13 categories marking a range of aspects of business life were celebrated.
The categories for the awards are:
- Founders Award: Recognition for their outstanding contribution to the local community
- Hair and beauty business
- Digital Community: Best online presence
- Best Charitable Contribution
- Entrepreneur of the Year
- Apprentice of the Year
- Best New Business
- Best Hospitality
- Employee of the Year
- Employer of the Year
- Community Partnership
- Healthcare Excellence
To contact the awards organisers, email [email protected]