Awards celebrate firms that go above and beyond

​A Peterborough community business awards that celebrate employers that give vulnerable people a chance is to be launched for a second year.

​​The Peterborough Community Business Awards 2025, which seeks to spotlight the exceptional individuals and businesses in the community that go above and beyond within their workplaces, will take place next summer.

Now organiser Gez Chetal is looking for companies to back the awards through a variety of sponsorship packages, which includes the headline sponsorship.

The winners group at the Peterborough Community Business Awards 2024

Mr Chetal, director of the non profit organisation Prismstart, which is committed to helping ex-offenders back into work, said: “As last year’s awards were a huge success I would advise people to contact us for sponsorship details as soon as possible.”

Nominations for the awards will be officially opened in January next year.

The awards feature 13 categories celebrating a range of aspects of business life.

The awards ceremony will take place on June 20 next year and will be held at the Delta Marriott Hotel, at Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood.

Mr Chetal said: "The awards are a platform where we can celebrate those who make a significant impact in our community and create a space for collaboration and support.

“Businesses can discover how they can play a pivotal role in the success of the 20254 awards while enjoying an evening of celebration and networking.”

The categories for the awards will be:

Founders Award: Recognition for their outstanding contribution to the local community

Hair and beauty business

Digital Community: Best online presence

Best Charitable Contribution

Entrepreneur of the Year

Apprentice of the Year

Best New Business

Best Hospitality

Employee of the Year

Employer of the Year

Community Partnership

Healthcare Excellence

To contact the awards organisers, email [email protected]