Watch as TWO seals spotted together in icy Peterborough Rowing Lake

Two seals have been filmed bobbing around in an icy lake in Peterborough.

The seals were spotted swimming together on Friday (January 20) at Peterborough Rowing Lake, near the Dragonfly Hotel and Boathouse.

It’s thought the seals are likely to have travelled miles inland in a bid to search for food.

There are two types of seal found around the British Isles – the common (harbour) seal and the grey seal.

It’s thought to be the first time where there’s been a sighting of two seals in the city.

One seal was caught on camera at Orton Mere lock earlier this month.

Jen Cowley, from Woodston, filmed the two seals together in the lake.

She was also lucky enough to spot the lone seal earlier this month too - who she affectionately called Bert. She has nicknamed his friend Esmeralda.

She said: “I was so shocked.

“I saw one at first, I waited for a closer look and that’s when I saw two. It was really nice to see to see two, I’m glad he’s got a friend.

“It was really icy at the time, about three-quartres of the lake was covered in ice.

“We did speak to someone who was fishing around there. He said it’s a hot spot for fisherman usually but the fish are not coming as much as the seals are about.”

Otters in the area have also reportedly been put off by the seals too.

The RSPCA have previously said residents should not try to feed the animal, as it may ‘do more harm than good.’

It comes as a seal pup was rescued on the same evening in neighbouring county, Norfolk, after it was spotted wandering past an arcade and kebab shop.

Dan Goldsmith of Marine and Wildlife Rescue said such sightings of seals inland are becoming more common as a result of surging populations in the UK in recent years.

‘Keep animals away’

A spokesperson for theRSPCA said: “The RSPCA recommends that if you see a seal that appears healthy, they should be left alone. Seals are strong, powerful wild animals and have a very nasty bite which can cause horrible wounds, which could become infected by the bacteria that live in a seal’s mouth. We would also ask the public to not get close to seals in order to take pictures or even selfies with them.

“Please keep other animals, such as dogs, away from the seal; be vigilant when walking dogs near the river and keep them on leads.

“If you see a seal on land, please do not try to encourage them back into the water as seal pups may haul out to rest, or if they’re unwell.