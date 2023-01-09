Seal causes stir in Peterborough as he is filmed swimming in Orton Mere Lock

A seal caused a stir in Peterborough this weekend, as he was filmed swimming in Orton Mere Lock.

The seal was spotted by Jen Cowley on Sunday afternoon (January 8).

In the past, seals have been seen in the lock, with one seal, known as ‘Sammy,’ a popular visitor.

The seal was seen on Sunday, and has been named 'Bert'

Jen and her family named the latest visitor as ‘Bert.’

Jen said: “We were there at about 2pm yesterday when we saw the seal.

"I know there have been seals seen down there in the past, but we have never seen one.”We were there for 10 or 15 minutes watching him – we kept going under the water, then popping up in the same spot.”We will be going back again next week to see if we can see him again."