Speed limit lowered on Peterborough road after bereaved father’s campaign

New 50mph signage along the B1167 Net Cut.

Ernest Martin has been campaigning for improved safety along the B1167 New Cut, Thorney ever since his son Cain died in a crash along the road in November last year.

Through a freedom of information request, Mr Martin was able to obtain from Cambridgeshire Police information that showed that, since April 2016, 17 collisions along New Cut have been recorded on the police database; four of which resulted in no injuries, 12 saw at least one person injured and one recorded a fatality.

He approached the city council with his concerns, which in turn agreed to instruct an independent party to carry out a road safety audit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ernest Martin.

The findings of the report were published last month and, in a meeting with Mr Martin on Monday (August 23), the council confirmed that the first of these recommendations had been put in place; a 50mph speed limit.

The speed limit is in place temporarily for the next 18 months, after which a decision on its continuation will be made.

The audit also recommended: increasing the height of the ‘reduce speed now’ signs, the introduction of passive safe posts, designed to reduce the risk of injury upon impact, providing rumble strips on either side of the carriageway and installing average speed cameras.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “We updated Cain’s father on the progress that we have made and informed him that we have now lowered the speed limit on the road to 50mph on a temporary basis.

Cain Martin's memorial along the B1167 New Cut.

“We have scheduled a following meeting for the end of September to discuss progress on the extra recommendations and to what extent we will be taking them forward.”

Mr Martin added: “I welcome the introduction of the speed limit, although I would like to receive assurances that it will remain permanently.

“I look forward to the next meeting in September and what progress has been made on implementing more of the recommendations. I think there needs to be more of a willingness from authorities across the board to tackle issues relating to road safety and car meets to provide a positive solution for all parties. I pledge to keep going until speed cameras are installed on the road.

“We also held discussions about the council finding a new location for Cain’s roadside memorial and the potential of myself getting involved with road safety education in schools. These are both ongoing.”