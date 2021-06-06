Memorial to teenage driver killed in crash near Peterborough is damaged by a serious accident at same location

Ernest Hebblethwaite at the memorial damaged in today's accident. Picture: David Lowndes

Young driver Cain Martin (19) was killed in November last year when his car crashed on the B1167 New Cut near Thorney.

Tributes were left at the scene and Cain’s friends and family had created a memorial at the site.T

his afternoon (June 6) the memorial was damaged when a car crashed at the same location.

Cain’s father, Ernie Hebblethwaite, was at the scene. He said: “It’s broken my heart today but at least the driver of the car hasn’t lost their life. Cain’s memorial is replaceable.

“I have stated all along that the road is unsafe. It was devastating to see the carnage left after today’s accident but luckily the driver has survived.”

Mr Hebblethwaite said a number of Cain’s friends went to the scene after the accident to help clear up.A silver Toyota car was badly damaged in this afternoon’s accident.