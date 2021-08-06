Roads re-opened following Peterborough crash that left three seriously hurt

The roads surrounding the Eye Roundabout in Peterborough have re-opened following the two vehicle collision this morning that left three people seriously injured.

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 6th August 2021, 3:43 pm
Emergency services at the scene of the crash

The crash happened just before 7am this morning. Four people were taken to hospital following the collision, three of whom were seriously injured. Another man, who suffered minor injuries, has been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving.

Stretches of the Paston Parkway, the Frank Perkins Parkway and the A1139 leading to the roundabout remained closed throughout the rest of the morning and into the afternoon while emergency services worked at the scene, and the wreckage was cleared away.

Now police have confirmed the roads have re-opened to traffic.

People who witnessed the collision should call police on 101.

