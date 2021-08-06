Peterborough police confirm three people seriously injured in this morning’s Eye Roundabout crash

Emergency services at the scene of the incident

Ambulance crews were called just before 7am to the incident, which involved two cars, this morning.

Two people had to be cut out of their vehicles by fire and rescue crews, while four people were taken to hospital. One of those taken to hospital was a man who has been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “Four people have been taken to hospital for treatment – three with serious injuries. The driver who was arrested is the fourth person. His injuries are described as minor.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stretches of the Paston Parkway, the Frank Perkins Parkway and the A1139 leading to the roundabout remain closed in both directions while emergency services continue to work at the scene. There is currently no indication on how long the roads will remain closed for.